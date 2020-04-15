East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… After a very chilly start to our day, we are looking at fairly nice weather to persist through Thursday. A very weak cold front moves through on Friday, increasing clouds and bringing with it a very slight chance for a shower or two. Nothing significant at all. On Saturday, mostly cloudy skies are expected with a few more scattered showers, then on Sunday morning, another cold front moves in bringing with it more showers and a few isolated thundershowers. Nothing severe is expected. Sunday afternoon looks good and so does Monday and Tuesday. A bit warmer as well. Another front late on Wednesday should bring more showers and a few thundershowers to the area. Have a wonderful day, East Texas.