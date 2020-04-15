Don’t let fear keep you from seeking emergency medical treatment, health officials say

(KLTV) - Fear of contracting COVID-19 is keeping some people from visiting emergency rooms and primary care physicians until ailments reach emergency status, a CHRISTUS health official said.
Mark Anderson, Chief Medical Officer at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, said the hospital and emergency rooms in Tyler are seeing patients when symptoms and conditions are at their peak.
Practicing social distancing is a responsible way of avoiding the spread of COVID-19, but it shouldn’t come at the risk of your own health, Anderson explained.
“There’s a downside of [taking precautions], a consequence to it. Whether people are being concerned over transmitting or potentially catching the disease by being out in public, potentially by coming to an emergency department or their doctor’s offices."
For example, instead of going to the hospital when someone is experiencing chest pain and shortness of breath, patients are being checked in as they’re having a heart attack.
That reluctance is turning some treatable conditions into life-threatening emergencies.
“People are reluctant to go see their cardiologists, they might not be getting their medications filled as often, they’re not getting checked up,” Anderson explained. “Because of that, their disease progresses, and they’re presenting to the hospital in much worse condition.
Anderson said CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances’ emergency department, operating rooms, and the hospital is experiencing about half the normal volume they normally would.
At the same time, Anderson said the hospital is not overrun with COVID-19 patients similar to hospitals in California, Florida, and New York.
“We’re prepared in case there is a surge,” Anderson explained. “We’re doing a lot of things to make our hospital safe.”
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances operates as it did before the spread of COVID-19; patients get asked the same questions, and in emergency situations, patients are triaged and seen on a priority base.
To keep all who enter hospitals and clinics safe, CHRISTUS Health added the following precautions:
- Limiting visitors;
- Screening everyone who comes through our doors;
- Isolating COVID-19 patients to one area of the facility;
- Random temperature checks for Associates;
- Requiring all Associates and visitors to wear masks;
- Using telemedicine to treat active COVID-19 patients, so their caregivers and support staff limit the number of times they enter their rooms.
- Virtual medicine is now available in every one of the CHRISTUS ministries at christushealth.org/virtual-medicine
“You still need to seek care, you need to speak to your doctor,” Anderson said. “If your doctor recommends getting a test or treatment done, get it done; don’t delay. There’s a good reason why your doctor needs you to do that, to make sure your health doesn’t get worse.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.