WEBXTRA: Mustard Seed Ministries gives computers to families in need

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the past 17 years, the Cedar Street United Methodist Church in Tyler, has been donating refurbished computers to families and children in need.
The organization will be doing another computer giveaway at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The giveaway includes a monitor, keyboard, mouse, headphones, cables to connect everything and two educational software programs.
KLTV’s Dante Nuñez was at this morning’s giveaway. He explains what the requirements are for you to pick up a free refurbished computer.
