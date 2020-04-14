WEBXTRA: Mustard Seed Ministries gives computers to families in need

By Dante Nuñez | April 14, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT - Updated April 14 at 11:17 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the past 17 years, the Cedar Street United Methodist Church in Tyler, has been donating refurbished computers to families and children in need.

The organization will be doing another computer giveaway at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The giveaway includes a monitor, keyboard, mouse, headphones, cables to connect everything and two educational software programs.

KLTV’s Dante Nuñez was at this morning’s giveaway. He explains what the requirements are for you to pick up a free refurbished computer.

