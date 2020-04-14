WEBXTRA: Crews continue work to restore power in Upshur County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum caught up with some linemen as they worked to restore power in Upshur County.
From Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative:
Before daybreak this Tuesday morning all URECC crews, 6 contractor crews, and two crews from Bowie Cass Electric Co Op continued work on restorations for the remaining 10,363 meters without power in the URECC service area.
The frontline winds that produced multiple tornadoes across the southeast United States, left extensive damage throughout East Texas. Not all, but some of the worst hit areas in our service area were Gilmer, Big Sandy, Holly Lake, Soules Chapel, Nesbitt, Noonday and East Mountain. Thirty poles were broken by crashing trees, and some trees brought power lines down in flooded areas and over creek and river bottoms and flatlands.
Today, a remaining 12 broken poles will be replaced. The first priority of restoration was repairing all transmission lines, so power could be brought back to all substations and sent down the lines into the communities. As of the end of the day yesterday, all transmission lines were repaired and all URECC substations working again.
The work now extends down the lines. The trees will continue to be cleared on lines running to the different communities and areas, then work will continue in the neighborhoods. The URECC service area covers 10 counties in East Texas, and crews were dispatched throughout the entire area.
Restorations will seem to be more often today, now that all substations are restored. The ESTIMATE for total restoration of ALL URECC members is 48-72 hours. Once again, some communities should see power as early as this morning, but areas with more destruction and challenging repairs in wet areas will take longer.
Any time estimates released today WILL BE ESTIMATES. As in a couple of areas yesterday, power was brought up from transmission lines only to have breakers thrown again from damage that had not yet been detected.
Please be aware that as power is restored downed power lines and anything touching downed power lines becomes very dangerous. Please keep your distance from any downed line and assume it is always live. Please keep your families safe as we continue to make repairs to restore power.
