Tyler outdoors store collecting snacks for care packages for East Texas sailors

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler outdoors store is collecting snacks and other supplies to create care packages for East Texans serving in the Navy.
The video starts with Toby, an associate at Gander Outdoors in Tyler, explaining that the store is collecting snacks for friends’ sons who are serving in the Navy.
Snacks are apparently hard to come by due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We here at Gander Tyler want to do some good for them: we want to do some care packages,” Toby said in the video.
“We’re asking all of Smith County to step up. Drop by and drop off a snack.”
The top request from the sailors is beef jerky. If you’d like to add to the care package, you can drop off snacks and other supplies at the Gander Outdoors location on Broadway Avenue in Tyler.
