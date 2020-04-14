Tuesday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a quiet afternoon ahead with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60s. Winds will be cool from the northeast at about 10 mph. Overnight we will drop to the upper 30s. Tomorrow will be clear and sunny with low 60s sticking around. Thursday, 70s will move back in and skies will remain clear. A few extra clouds will spill in for Friday and Saturday, bringing along the chance for a few stray showers. More rain is expected on Sunday. Skies will clear out by Monday and we will warm to the upper 70s.