Smith County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating runaway

According to the sheriff’s office, Jessica Novelo King, 16, left her residence near FM 14 in Smith County on Mar. 12. She is described as a white female, 5’3”, weighs 138 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a sun on her left wrist and a cross on her left rib cage. The sheriff’s office said King has ties to the Winnsboro and Mineola areas.