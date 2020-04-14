Smith County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating runaway

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a teenage girl who they say ran away from home.
According to the sheriff’s office, Jessica Novelo King, 16, left her residence near FM 14 in Smith County on Mar. 12. She is described as a white female, 5’3”, weighs 138 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a sun on her left wrist and a cross on her left rib cage. The sheriff’s office said King has ties to the Winnsboro and Mineola areas.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jessica Novelo King please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office (903) 566-6600 or your local law enforcement agency. Also, Smith County Investigator Audrey Lugo can be reached at (903) 588-1880 ext. 40 if you have any other pertinent information related to this case
