Senator Ted Cruz: ‘It is time for Texans to get back to work’

SEN CRUZ: When it comes to the public health piece of it, I think they’re their four priorities that we need to focus on. Number one testing making it more widespread, readily available and making it more accurate. Number two PPE protective equipment, masks and gloves, especially for first responders and healthcare workers. And I’ve been been working very closely with the Governor to make that more widely available. Number three critical medical equipment things like ventilators, things like ICU beds, and we’ve been working to ensure that Texas is ready should we see the kind of tragic spike that say New York City is seen, we want to make sure Texas is ready. And then number four for actually solving this pandemic. I’ve introduced legislation to streamline the federal regulatory process to speed up the development and implementation of a vaccine of treatments and ultimately of a cure for COVID-19. So that we can beat this disease we will beat this disease. But but but it is going to take some time at the same time. We’ve got to deal with the economic devastation of all of the people who are hurting and I’ll tell you it is it is time for Texans to go back to work. I’m very glad that both the President and the governor are laying out a specific time frame, a specific plan to get Texans back to work. Listen, obviously, those who are very vulnerable, those who are elderly, those who have serious health conditions, you should stay home if they if that describes you, you should stay home because this disease has been particularly devastating for the elderly and those with serious health conditions. But for people who are young and healthy and able to work, we need to get people back to work sooner rather than later. Because the consequences of this economic shutdown are serious and dire millions of small businesses, restaurants and bars and bowling alleys and movie theaters and oilfield services companies all facing potentially going out of business. Congress passed emergency legislation that gives short term loans to these small businesses to try to keep them alive to make it through. But we need to get people back to work. That’s how you really ensure the small businesses can survive. And we need to get people where they can provide for their family and I’m working hard to do that.