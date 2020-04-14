23 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As of Tuesday morning, there were 101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County.
County Judge Nathaniel Moran says 23 of those cases have recovered. He also said the majority of the confirmed cases are people under the age of 60.
Thirty-four cases are in the 41 to 59 age range. There are 31 cases in the 21 to 40 age range and 28 are 60 to 79 years old.
Seventy of the cases are considered community spread.
As far as testing numbers, Moran says Smith County is 17th in the state when it comes to the number of tests being done. As of April 8, there were 1,081 tests done.
Right now, there are 48 East Texas patients in Tyler hospitals being treated for COVID-19.
