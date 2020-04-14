East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Temperatures are well below seasonal normals today and will remain that way through Thursday. With mostly clear skies and light wind tonight, some frost will be possible as low temperatures are expected to drop into the lower to middle 30s over NW sections of East Texas and into the upper 30s for NE and central locations. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, and Rains county for tonight. Patchy frost will be possible over locations surrounding the Frost Advisory as well…so, please cover any tender vegetation to protect them from any damage overnight tonight…especially in the Frost Advisory areas. We should warm up quickly tomorrow as plenty of sunshine is expected. Sunny skies are likely on Thursday with clouds building in on Friday with scattered showers possible as a cold front moves through. A few scattered showers again are possible on Saturday, but only a few. Showers and an isolated thundershower are possible on Sunday with our next cold front. Monday should be a nice day, then scattered showers return on Tuesday of next week. Much more normal temperatures expected starting on Friday afternoon and continuing through early next week.