EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another chilly start with temperatures in the 40s this morning. Expect a few clouds early in the day and then mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. North winds will be breezy at times and temperatures will reach near 60 degrees. More sunshine and below average temperatures in the lower to mid 60s tomorrow. By Thursday, temperatures begin to warm back into the 70s with a breeze out of the south and southeast. Slight chances for rain return to the forecast with a weak cold front on Friday. Another cold front on Sunday brings slightly better chances for rain, but temperatures will continue to warm getting back to near average for Sunday and Monday.