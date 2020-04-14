Messina resigns as Kilgore College softball coach

Kilgore, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore College softball coach Leslie Messina has resigned.
The college’s board accepted the resignation last night. Spokeperson Chris Craddock said it was for peronal family reasons. The resignation will go into effect on May 31.
Messina built the program at KC, becoming the first head coach in 2013. Messina led the the team to their first ever win in a conference tournament in 2019. This year’s team was 10-17 before the season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Since 1999, she has been certified as a strength and conditioning specialist by the National Strength and Conditioning Association.
