Man sentenced to 20 years in connection to beating death of 1-year-old child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man involved in the death of a 1-year-old child in 2015 has pleaded guilty to injury to a child causing serious bodily injury and has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Charles D. Flournoy, who is now 26 years old, is a co-defendant in the case and was the mother’s boyfriend.
In February 2020, 23-year-old Madison Rodriguez was found guilty of aggravated assault, domestic violence with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury. She was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Rodriguez was 18-years-old when she was initially charged with capital murder in 2015. She, along with then 21-year-old Charles Dillon Flournoy were both charged in connection with the death of 1-year-old Mason Rodriguez.
During Rodriguez’s trial, an audio recording of detectives interviewing her was played for the court.
Detectives asked Rodriguez what she thought should happen if somebody did do something to her son, Mason.
She replied: “The sky is the limit. I hope and I pray that that person gets what they deserve.”
Rodriguez said: “No baby should die at the age of one."
Prosecution took this time to point out that Rodriguez was referring to Mason in the past tense before she was told he had died.
The brother of Charles Dillon Flournoy testified that he saw Mason the day before he died, adding it was evident that something was wrong with him. He said he and others told Madison and Dillon to take the child to a doctor but they refused.
During the interview with detectives, Rodriguez told them, “I slammed him on the floor because I was mad,” Rodriguez told police, “I took my anger out on an innocent child.”
It all began in June of 2015, when authorities were called to a home in the 1800 block of East 25th Street.
According to the arrest warrant, Flournoy told police he had fallen on the child, dropped him and the child had fallen off a counter while unattended. Rodriguez said she had gotten into an argument with Flournoy while holding Mason, before forcefully throwing the child to the floor and leaving the room.
Rodriguez told police the child began having problems afterward, but she did not seek medical attention because she didn’t know if her insurance coverage had started and wanted to avoid an expensive medical bill.
Rodriguez was previously indicted on a capital murder charge. The grand jury re-indicted her on the charge of aggravated assault - domestic violence with a deadly weapon. Because of the enhancements to the indictment, she faces five to 99 years or life in prison.
Flournoy is not the child’s biological father.
