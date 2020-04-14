Fugitive crashes U-Haul into tree during pursuit from Henderson County authorities

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people were arrested by Henderson County deputies after a pursuit ended in a crash near Athens Monday.
According to a press release, at about 4:30 pm Monday, Narcotics Investigator Kenneth Slaton and Investigators Daniel Wright and William Thornton saw Levi Gad Lebleu, of Athens, a wanted fugitive, driving a U-Haul on County Road 3704 in Athens. As they turned around and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Lebleu accelerated at a high rate of speed.
The release said along with Lebleu, two passengers were also in the vehicle. They were identified as Lehua Deann Mauala, 33, also from Athens and Kimberly Faye Gibson 37, from Dallas.
The release said with law-enforcement in pursuit, Lebleu lost control of the truck and wrecked into tree.
The release said a search of the vehicle yielded a loaded .38 special pistol along with scales and a quantity of methamphetamine. Lebleu, Mauala, and Gibson were taken to the hospital and released and then transported to the Henderson County Jail.
Lebleu was charged with the offenses of Evading Arrest or Detention with Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, and warrants for theft up to $30,000 and Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Violence.
Mauala was charged with the offenses of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon.
Gibson was charged with the offenses of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
