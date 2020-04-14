ETN: East Texas native working in Hollywood explains how COVID-19 will affect what you watch on tv

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Anissa Centers speaks with Anthony McLemore, the producer of Dr. Phil, about what’s happening to the entertainment industry in Los Angeles.
McLemore said studio shows with live audiences were brought to a halt, with the onset of the coronavirus and had to re-engineer the process of making a show.
Scripted shows are shut down as well, putting production crews of hundreds of people out of work. McLemore explains the fallout for viewers.
