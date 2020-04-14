Dairy farmers are being affected by Covid-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Dairy farmers are being told to cut back on milk production due to the lack of processing capacity in Texas.
“Loss of sales into the restaurants and schools has really slowed down milk purchasing from the processing facilities,” said Windthorst dairy farmer Adam Wolf.
“What we’re seeing is a backup of milk across the country not being able to get to consumers like it should,” said Windthorst dairy farmer Neil Hoff.
Milk prices in Texas have fallen almost 40 percent since the coronavirus outbreak.
“We can’t turn our cows off, they’re still producing the same amount of milk now that’s what they were six weeks ago before Covid hit the United States,” said Wolf.
Dairy farmers are having to feed more milk to the calves, or even dry the cows up months earlier than usual.
“We are being requested to cut back 10 percent of our production to not overwhelm the processing facilities,” said Wolf.
Hoff says there is no shortage of milk right now in the United States.
“There’s no reason for any retail outlet to limit the amount of milk that a customer can get at one,” said Hoff. “They need to allow them to pick up as much as they want.”
