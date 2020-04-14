County judge: Carthage nursing home resident dies after testing positive for COVID-19

CARTHAGE, TEXAS (KLTV) - Panola County Judge Lee Ann Jones has confirmed that a resident at the Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center in Carthage has died after he or she tested positive for COVID-19.
The patient died at UT Health - Carthage, according to Jones. No details on the patient’s age or gender were immediately available.
According to the nursing center’s website, there were two active cases at the facility as of April 7. A total of 19 tests had been conducted, and 13 tests were still pending.
