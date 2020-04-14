City of Tyler making adjustments as sales tax revenue decreases

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County’s stay-at-home order forced the closure of businesses deemed non-essential. These businesses brought sales tax revenue to the city of Tyler. With those businesses now closed, the city is preparing for a lower sales tax revenue. City manager Ed Broussard says although the effects won’t be fully felt until May and June, they are beginning to see the toll COVID-19 is having on the city’s economy.
"And then, obviously, we are starting to see a bit of the issue now that the economy started coming to a halt in February and probably will start seeing for March definitely,” Broussard said.
Another area of lost income for the city is traffic and municipal court fines.
"We’re gonna have kind of a double area for our revenue collections as far as substantial losses as far as what was budgeted that we have to make up for,” Broussard said.
Broussard says sales tax makes up about 42% of the city’s general fund, and now that revenue from that is lower than normal, the city is adjusting.
"The past few weeks, we froze all travel and training for this fiscal year, and along with that also started to freeze open positions that we had that were non-essential, essentially non-public safety related,” Broussard said.
As for the job outlook, Broussard says they have no plans as of now to lay any city workers off.
"We’re not planning for any layoffs or as far as furloughing any of our employees. That’s always one of the last things we ever consider,” Broussard said.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.