WATCH: Titus County judge talks about hand sanitizer, tracking patients

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Titus County Judge Brian Lee said the county and City of Mount Pleasant have each purchased 55-gallon drums of hand sanitizer for residents.
The city and county have also purchased and received smaller bottles. Residents can fill up three ounce bottles from those bottles.
Lee said three bottles are around the courthouse and there are also bottles at each fire station.
Lee talked about that on East Texas Now, along with how the county is working to track COVID-19 patients. You can see the interview in the video above.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.