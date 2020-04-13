Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative with over 38,000 members’ meters without electricity

Our URECC crews went to work immediately to begin repairs as the storm moved through as winds continued to blow and more trees fell through the night. As of 7am, Monday morning, 22,971 member’s meters are still without power. URECC and contractor crews will continue cutting trees and making repairs until all members are restored. We are unable to give an estimated time for repairs, as we are just seeing some of the damage in daylight, and some of the repairs must be made in flooded areas. URECC will be using drone technology to locate problems and speed up the repair process.