TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative:
The storms producing straight line winds that moved through East Texas Easter afternoon left Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative with over 38,000 members’ meters without electricity throughout the URECC service area. The primary reason for the majority of the outages was wind blowing large trees onto lines. Many large trees were uprooted from the ground that was softened by the large amount of rain that fell on Easter morning. The damage to the system is extensive.
Our URECC crews went to work immediately to begin repairs as the storm moved through as winds continued to blow and more trees fell through the night. As of 7am, Monday morning, 22,971 member’s meters are still without power. URECC and contractor crews will continue cutting trees and making repairs until all members are restored. We are unable to give an estimated time for repairs, as we are just seeing some of the damage in daylight, and some of the repairs must be made in flooded areas. URECC will be using drone technology to locate problems and speed up the repair process.
Please avoid downed power lines and anything touching downed power lines. As power is restored these lines could become live at any time. Do not drive over downed lines. Please keep your families safe as we continue to make repairs to restore power.
