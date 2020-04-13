Tyler first responders evaded by peacock

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - He’s currently the Tyler Police and Animal Control’s most wanted... and his name is Kevin.
On Thursday, Tyler police got a call about a peacock running down the side of Loop 323. Officers went to find the peacock, but weren’t able to catch him.
This wasn’t the only peacock sighting in Tyler. Since then, the bird has been given a name, a Facebook page and a Facebook group.
“Kevin the evading peacock” has yet to be safely captured by Tyler Fire, Tyler Police, or Animal Control.
Andy Erbaugh, the public information officer for Tyler police, said he hasn’t broken any laws yet, but they want to make sure to get him where he belongs, safely.
“If someone sees Kevin, they should call animal control,” said Erbaugh. “Animal control comes out on any kind of animal that is running loose for the animal’s safety. That’s their concern. They’ll catch the animal safely and then work to find the owners.”
