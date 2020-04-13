East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Very quiet weather is expected for most of this week. Just a few showers possible on Friday and Saturday, then a few thundershowers on Sunday as a cold front passes through East Texas. We are expecting a very weak front on Friday which could produce a few showers, then the front on Sunday with a few more showers and even a few thundershowers. Nothing appears, at this time, to be severe. Monday looks to be very nice next week. Temperatures are likely to be very chilly/Below Normal through Thursday, then we warm up into the weekend…but not too warm. Low temperatures Tuesday through Thursday should be in the lower to middle 40s, then into the 50s after that. A few may drop into the upper 30s on Wednesday morning. Highs in the lower 60s through Wednesday, then into the 70s starting on Thursday. Neither cold front has a lot of cool air with them. Skies should be partly to mostly cloudy through Wednesday, then mostly sunny on Thursday. Mostly Cloudy on Friday with the first front, then partly cloudy on Saturday and then Mostly Cloudy on Sunday with the second front. Sunny skies are expected on Monday of next week. Have a great week, East Texas.