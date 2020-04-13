Officials investigate after Longview laundromat catches fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police and fire officials are trying to find out what started a fire at Alpine Laundry in Longview.
The Longview Fire Department said they were responding to the scene in the 1400 block of Alpine Road shortly after midnight Monday.
Eight minutes after their initial message of the fire, the department tweeted the fire was out.
Images from our reporter at the scene show shattered windows and charred tiles hanging from the ceiling.
The owner of the business said they have been at this location for 10 years.
No word on what caused the fire.
