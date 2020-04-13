Monday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It is shaping up to be a clear and cool afternoon across our area. Temperatures will make it to the upper 50s today with partly to mostly sunny skies. Overnight we will cool to the low 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar days with partly sunny skies, low 60s, and a cool breeze from the north. Low 70s return on Thursday with plenty of sunshine. A cold front will approach East Texas on Friday bringing with it a few extra clouds and a slight chance for rain. For the weekend, we will keep low 70s, partly cloudy skies, and the possibility for a few showers.