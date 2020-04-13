Monday’s Weather: Breezy and cool

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A chilly start with temperatures dropping into the 40s and breezy north winds gusting to 25 mph. Expect blustery winds all day with much cooler temperatures. Partly cloudy this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Winds will stay breezy overnight tonight as temperatures drop back into the lower 40s. This could cause wind chills in the 30s by morning. Partly cloudy and still cool tomorrow with temperatures reaching near 60 degrees. Dry weather continues through midweek with a little more sunshine and lighter winds by Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold front is on the way Friday with slight chances of rain that will last into the weekend.