Longview ISD board approves pass/fail grading system for grades 1-8

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Independent School District has voted on some changes for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.
The board voted to approve a resolution modifying student progress reporting requirements to reflect a “pass or fail" designation for all subjects in grades 1-8 for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we strive to address this ‘new normal’ our goal is to provide a continuum of high-quality services to meet the needs of all our students,” said Melanie Ponant, director of secondary curriculum. “Teachers are currently providing a combination of online instructional services along with more traditional paper learning packets while maintaining communication with both students and parents.”
John York, director of elementary curriculum, agrees.
“Modifying our grade reporting procedures will allow additional fairness for our students and flexibility for the instructional staff during this interim time,” he said.
