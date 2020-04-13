Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy has apologized for comments this week about the COVID-19 pandemic. Gundy says in a statement "it was never my intention to offend anyone and I apologize. My first priority is and will always be the student-athletes and doing what is best for the program and the university.” Gundy spoke with the media during a teleconference call Tuesday and said he hoped to have the team return to its facilities on May 1, a proposed timetable that would defy federal social-distancing guidelines and was quickly disputed by the university.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Smaller cities and communities are dealing with the cancellation of showcase sporting events. For Oklahoma City, that means losing the Women's College World Series. The annual event determines the NCAA softball championship. It has been hosted by Oklahoma City every year but one since 1990. Last year, it brought in an estimated $14 million to the city and its businesses. Even more was expected this year because of a stadium seating expansion.