ETN: How expired masks are being refurbished for UT Health Science Center

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The need for N95 masks for healthcare workers is well known in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic. That goes for medical workers in East Texas, as well.
Anchor Blake Holland spoke with a representative from UT Health Science Center about the method that can be used to save expired N95 masks from going into the trash. The masks have not been used, but due to age, the elastic may be brittle. These masks can repaired. Watch the video to learn more.
