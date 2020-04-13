East Texas church holds rooftop Easter service

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas church held a unique outdoor service for their congregation Sunday.
While most Longview church parking lots were empty on this Easter Sunday, music was coming from the roof of Motion Church on Judson road.
“We want you to be comfortable, we want you to be safe. We thought, ‘Okay, we can’t have church like usual, so let’s be creative and let’s think outside of the box.’ We thought how cool it would be on the roof,” said member Shelly Reid.
Church organizers, seeing where we are during this COVID-19 pandemic, felt compelled to observe what they felt was more important on this day.
“And we just thought if we can do something, in these crazy times, something to give a little bit of hope, then let’s do that," said pastor Chris Reid. “We also realized hey we have this perfect rooftop, so everyone can see.”
Church members sat in their cars or stood outside to join the celebration.
“There were 97 people here, 100 people here, everyone in their cars, everyone having a good time,” said member John Crumpton.
Passing motorists could hear music played from the rooftop.
“I do hope that in these uncertain times that somebody finds faith in hope in Christ, and so we hope by doing what we did, it offered hope to somebody out there, wherever they may be,” Reid said.
Organizers originally had planned the service for 11 a.m., but they had to wait out the inclement weather before starting at 1 p.m.
