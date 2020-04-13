Carthage’s Kai Horton picks up first DI offer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Stephen F. Austin head football coach Colby Carthel and his staff have been hitting the phone hard talking to recruits and it looks like they are starting to go after an East Texas quarterback.
Carthage junior quarterback Kai Horton announced his first DI offer was from SFA.
In his first year as a starter for Carthage, he led the Bulldogs to a perfect 16-0 record and a 4A DI state championship win over Waco La La Vega.
The two-sport student athlete threw for 3,746 yards and 49 touchdowns. He was first-team all district this past season and was second team all-state.
Horton will look to add a 4A DII state title to his resume next fall when Carthage opens season in a new district after UIL realignment.
