East Texas prison on lockdown after 72 cases of COVID-19 reported

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The George Beto Unit in Tennessee Colony has been placed on a precautionary lockdown after a sharp increase in positive cases of novel coronavirus in the facility.
As of Monday, 72 offenders in the maximum security prison had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. 100 offenders are currently in medical isolation.
One week earlier, only six inmates has tested positive.
The 2,022 who are under medical restriction may have had contact with either an employee or offender with a positive or pending COVID-19 test, the agency stated in a news release.
“Offenders that are under medical restriction are asymptomatic but will continue to receive twice daily temperature testing and anyone interacting with those offenders will wear N-95 mask and glove PPE.”
The TDCJ website shows the facility as having a maximum capacity of 3,150 inmates and 633 employees.
The 72 positive cases from Beto Unit are not counted among the total reported for Anderson County, which only has 3 confirmed cases.
23 other TDCJ facilities are taking similar measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test," a news release stated. "Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.”
Statewide, the agency reports 85 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors are confirmed cases of COVID-19, while 193 offenders have tested positive.
