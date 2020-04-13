American Cancer Society suspends plans for 2020 Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala

"The American Cancer Society’s top priority remains the health and safety of our volunteers, staff, and the cancer pa-tients and their loved ones who rely on us. The American Cancer Society is grateful for the dedication of our sponsors, donors and volunteers to support the Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala. The COVID-19 situation remains uncertain and fluid and our goal is to respond in a way that best meets the health and safety needs of those who rely on us. Locally, we will continue to support the American Cancer Society’s efforts to provide patients with lifesaving services and support," said Melissa Ivey, ACS Senior Development Manager, Distinguished Events.