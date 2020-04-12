Virtual running events benefit East Texas runners and businesses

“We are calling this the Community Cor-run-a Series. We decided to come up with a virtual running series that would do more than benefit our company, said event coordinator Cori Moore of i_Tri-365." Instead of us awarding medals and doing the typical T-shirt medal combination, we decided to come up with a running series where the swag will actually be purchased from small businesses. Products or services that are affordable for us to give to our participants."