Virtual running events benefit East Texas runners and businesses

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The COVID-19 outbreak has forced the cancellation of countless sporting events and recreational activities, leaving many East Texans with no outlet for participating in competitions.
Virtual competitions are becoming alternatives, and one of them is right here in East Texas.
The pandemic canceled numerous fun runs, 5-and-10 K’s, and Ironman events, and they all would have been well attended.
“It’s taken away our ability to plan and think things through. No longer can I say next week we’re going to the baseball game, or we’ve got soccer, or anything like that,” said runner Beth Filla.
However, a new alternative gives runners a chance to compete and help local businesses.
“We are calling this the Community Cor-run-a Series. We decided to come up with a virtual running series that would do more than benefit our company, said event coordinator Cori Moore of i_Tri-365." Instead of us awarding medals and doing the typical T-shirt medal combination, we decided to come up with a running series where the swag will actually be purchased from small businesses. Products or services that are affordable for us to give to our participants."
Using the honor system, 30 miles is required to be documented to enter, and entry fees go to buy products or services from local businesses.
“We can plan out our runs or our walks for ourselves or our families. This virtual run series is just a wonderful thing. It’s a wonderful opportunity to get out, get moving, release some stress and anxiety,” Filla said.
“Whether you’re walking, running, I made a joke about some people mowing the 30 miles, stationary bike, treadmill, absolutely. The main mission of this is to give back to the community, the small businesses that are really hurting,” Moore said.
It allows people to Get exercise in and help during a tough time.
“With our community and collective buying power, we could really make a difference for the small businesses in our town,” Cori said.
The Ccommunity Cor-run-a Series will be held every month from now through August.
Runners and businesses who would like to participate in the virtual events can contact organizers at their website at itri365.com.
