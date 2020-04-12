Tyler church offers drive-thru communion and blessings for Easter

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While many people in East Texas watched some kind of online Easter church service today, one church in Tyler wanted to do even more for its members.
“No moment is holy enough that we need to put people’s safety and health at risk,” said Ginger Brandt, the associate minister for First Christian Church in Tyler.
Keeping social distancing in mind, the church wanted a way to make Easter special for its members.
“We just wanted, on Easter Sunday, to do something special where we could actually see and bless the people,” said Chris Pulliam, the senior minister at the church.
They turned their parking lot into a drive-thru for communion and blessings.
“What we could offer, safely, was that folks would drive through under our covered parking area and we would wave - not smile visibly, because we’re all wearing masks - and bless whatever communion they brought from home,” Brandt said. “Then we’d share a moment with them and send them on their way with a blessing.”
“I think people were overjoyed to be out and in the sunshine and doing holy things with our church family on the church campus,” Pulliam said.
Both ministers said no matter how weird the day felt, it was still a day to celebrate.
“Jesus is risen,” Pulliam said. “That message works when we’re together; whether we’re in a small house, at home, all over, or alone, or whether we’re gathered hundreds together in the sanctuary; that truth is still there.”
Brandt said people who weren’t part of their church even stopped by for blessings today.
“We had folks from the community just see us on this corner, this busy, heavy with traffic corner, and they drove through for a blessing and that felt exactly right,” Brandt said. "This is why we exist, to be seen on this corner and to share whatever we’ve got. I think it could be valuable to do this again and open it to the community.”
