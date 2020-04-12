TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler police report water over roadways, lights out following storms

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From the Tyler Police Department:
The Tyler Police Department would like to make the citizens of Tyler and those visiting on this Easter holiday aware of street closures and intersections to avoid. Please avoid the following:
There is water over the roadways at Glenwood Blvd from W. Erwin to W. Front St; E. Erwin/Loop 323; E. Front/Loop 323; Hwy 31 W/Loop 323; S. Broadway Ave/Winchester Dr; Old Jacksonville Hwy/Sunnybrook Blvd; Bellwood Rd/Hurt St to S. Gaston St; Reed Rd/Meadors Community.
Lights are out at the intersections of W. Oakwood/N. Palace; Old Henderson Hwy/Loop 323; S. Broadway Ave/Elm St; E. Front St/Loop 323.
The Tyler Police Department urges drivers to NOT cross roadways that are covered in water. They can be deceiving. We will notify the public as the water decreases and intersections begin to function.
