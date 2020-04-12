Tech to go online for Summer I, reduce cost

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec released a letter to the community on Friday and said the upcoming summer session will be online-only and will be at reduce cost to students.
Schovanec’s letter said the decision for Summer Session I was made because of the continued spread of COVID-19. An official decision on how Summer Session II classes will be taken has not been made yet.
With that decision there is also temporary adjustments to the cost of the first summer session. Most students could see a savings of $600 because of combined reductions and waivers of fees.
The Online Learning & Distance Education Fee, which is usually $35 per semester credit hour, is gone for this summer session. The Students Services Fee will also be reduced by 50 percent, which will save around $275.
There will also be no campus-based fees.
Tech will also expand it’s Red Raider Guarantee Program that locks in tuition and mandatory fees based on 30 credit hours for the year. Starting with the Fall 2020 term, the cost of attending school will be locked in for new freshman and transfer students with an associate’s degree, who are Texas residents, have a family adjusted gross income that doesn’t exceed $65,000, have financial need and will be enrolled in the university full-time.
That same program also covers those with a family adjusted gross income that is no more than $40,000.
To read the full letter sent to campus, click here.
“I encourage all students to consider enrolling in the summer session to continue your education as well as your engagement with the Texas Tech University community,” Schvonec wrote.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.