Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a very long and stormy day, East Texas skies are finally dry and cloud cover continues to clear out as I type this discussion. A strong cold front is currently pushing through East Texas and will lead to some fairly breezy northerly winds and a decent cooldown by tomorrow morning. Monday starts out near 40 degrees with mostly sunny skies and northerly winds blowing at 10-20 miles per hour. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s across the area tomorrow and skies are expected to remain mostly clear with plenty of sunshine. A bit more upper level cloud cover moves in on Tuesday but no rain is expected. Chilly starts in the upper 30s and lower 40s will persist through Thursday morning as afternoon highs slowly warm from the near 60 degree mark tomorrow to the lower to middle 70s by Thursday afternoon. Another cold front will arrive in East Texas next Friday and could bring our next round of scattered showers. Spotty PM showers will be possible for Saturday as well before showers and isolated thundershowers have a better chance of developing during the afternoon and evening of next Sunday. Folks, it’s certainly been a day to remember weather wise. Enjoy the quiet and have a great night. Happy Easter.