Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Harrison, Marion, Panola, Rusk, Shelby counties

GUST FRONT: We’re seeing some strong wind gusts in downtown Tyler ahead of thunderstorms coming from the west. This gust front was located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Cedar Springs to East Mountain to Clarksville City to near Whitehouse, moving east at 65 mph. This gust front and the severe wind gusts are arriving well ahead of the thunderstorms. Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for: Wood County, Harrison County, Smith County, Rusk County, Marion County, Upshur County, and Gregg County in East Texas. Continue to monitor KLTV 7, our First Alert Weather app, and https://www.kltv.com/weatheralerts/