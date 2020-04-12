Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Harrison, Marion, Panola, Rusk, Shelby counties

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At 8:06 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Henderson County which will remain in effect until further notice.
At 7:24 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Atlanta, moving southeast at 35 mph. Hazards from the storm includes 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Harrison; Marion; Panola; Rusk; Shelby counties, and it will expire at 8:15 p.m.
Locations impacted include Atlanta, Linden, Queen City, Rodessa, Bivins, Ravanna, McLeod, Kildare, Bloomburg, Douglassville, Kiblah, and Red Hill.
At 659 PM CDT, a severe gust front was located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Cedar Springs to near East Mountain to Clarksville City to near Whitehouse, moving east at 65 mph. This gust front and the severe wind gusts are arriving well ahead of the thunderstorms.
KLTV viewers have reported that trees and power lines are down across roadways. Numerous power outages occurred after the gust front/thunderstorm moved through the Interstate 20 corridor.
According to the Tyler Police Department, high winds have knocked out the traffic lights at the intersection of Paluxy Drive and loop 323.
“The intersection has stop signs in all directions,” a press release stated. 'It is not expected to be repaired until midnight.; please avoid the area if at all possible."
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.