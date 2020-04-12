One person dead in Cherokee County crash

They said the investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2008 Dodge Saturn, Joe Roy White, 57, of Jacksonville was traveling south on FM-856. The driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway to the right and traveled off the road to south. The vehicle went into a side skid and struck a tree with the driver’s side door. The vehicle then spun counter clockwise where it re-entered the roadway and came to rest facing south in the north lane.