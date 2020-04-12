Multiple crews respond to fire in Flint

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) -Sunday, multiple fire departments in Smith County were on the scene of an early morning structure fire.
According to officials, fire firefighters were dispatched shortly before 6:30 a.m. to the 11000 block of Meadows in Flint.
Heavy smoke filled the air as fire crews and other emergency personnel responded to the scene.
No injuries have been reported but details are limited. We will update this report as more information becomes available.
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.