Manhunt underway in Smith County for man with multiple warrants

Manhunt underway in Smith County for man with multiple warrants
MANHUNT UNDERWAY IN SMITH COUNTY FOR MAN WITH MULTIPLE WARRANTS (Source: MANHUNT UNDERWAY IN SMITH COUNTY FOR MAN WITH MULTIPLE WARRANTS)
April 12, 2020 at 3:37 AM CDT - Updated April 12 at 3:43 AM

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A heavy law enforcement presence has been set up in Smith County as deputies search for a person wanted on multiple warrants.

Around 12:30 a.m., Smith County Sheriff's deputies responded to Selkirk Street in Flint near county road 196 and 168.

Sergeant Lazarine with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office says deputy’s attempted to arrest a man at a residence following multiple warrants.

Officials say the suspect ran from the location to an unknown area which prompted the manhunt. Right now, his name is not being released.

Deputy’s used K-9 dogs and drones to aid the sheriff’s office in their manhunt.

At this time, it’s unclear if the suspect is armed and dangerous.

Authorities say the suspect is not a threat to the public.

This is a developing story and we will continue to keep you updated as soon as we learn more information.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.