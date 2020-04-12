Manhunt underway in Smith County for man with multiple warrants

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A heavy law enforcement presence has been set up in Smith County as deputies search for a person wanted on multiple warrants.
Around 12:30 a.m., Smith County Sheriff's deputies responded to Selkirk Street in Flint near county road 196 and 168.
Sergeant Lazarine with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office says deputy’s attempted to arrest a man at a residence following multiple warrants.
Officials say the suspect ran from the location to an unknown area which prompted the manhunt. Right now, his name is not being released.
Deputy’s used K-9 dogs and drones to aid the sheriff’s office in their manhunt.
At this time, it’s unclear if the suspect is armed and dangerous.
Authorities say the suspect is not a threat to the public.
This is a developing story and we will continue to keep you updated as soon as we learn more information.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.