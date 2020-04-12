Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas coronavirus death toll continues to rise to 25
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Officials in Arkansas say the state's death toll has increased to 25 as the state continues in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Arkansas Department of Health recorded one additional death as of Saturday, and 1,228 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19. Almost 350 people have recovered. For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
SEVERE WEATHER-ARKANSAS
Potential tornadoes in Arkansas forecast for Easter Sunday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Forecasters say Southern states including Arkansas are preparing for the threat of severe weather including a tornadoes on Easter Sunday. The wind and rain are part of a storm system centered on Mississippi and Alabama and that also includes the northern half of Louisiana. In Arkansas, there’s a moderate risk of tornadoes and heavy hail in the southeast. The risk is lower in the central and northwestern parts of the A tornado ripped through Jonesboro last month and hurt 22 people. The twister hit a mall that likely would have been packed that day, but it was largely closed because of the coronavirus lockdown.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas orders clinic to halt abortions during pandemic
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The state Department of Health has ordered the only clinic in Arkansas that performs surgical abortions to stop doing so during the coronavirus pandemic, unless necessary to protect the life or health of the mother. The agency wrote to Little Rock Family Planning Services on Friday. The agency says the clinic violated an order issued this month ordering health providers to reschedule elective procedures that can be safely postponed. Before Friday, the department had stopped short of directly ordering the facility to halt or restrict abortions. The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas says it is considering a legal challenge on the clinic's behalf.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-AIRPLANES
Idled planes due to coronavirus now parked in Blytheville
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A northeast Arkansas aviation company is providing space to park planes that have been idled due to a global slowdown in commercial air traffic because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Aviation Repair Technologies at the Arkansas Aeroplex in Blytheville currently has 77 parked aircraft and has space for 30 more. Formerly an Air Force base and only a 90-minute flight from Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Delta turned to Aviation Repair Technologies as an additional storage place for their aircraft after the lack of demand with current travel restrictions forced the company to cut their service in April by 90%.
DUGGAR-PRIVACY LAWSUIT
Court spikes TV personality's claims in molestation probe
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s decision that dismissed claims brought against officials by reality TV personality Josh Duggar who challenged the release investigation records related to the molestation of his sisters when they were juveniles. The appeals court on Wednesday agreed with the dismissal of the lawsuit Duggar filed in 2018, which alleged that Springdale and Washington County officials invaded his privacy by making public investigation records that should’ve remained sealed. Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Duggar to refile a civil rights claim, which Martin had initially prohibited.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TORNADO SHELTERS
Tornado or virus? Pandemic means tough sheltering decisions
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Each day brings the United States closer to peak severe weather season, and Tornado Alley residents are faced with a question: Is it better to take on a twister outside a community shelter or to face the possibility of contracting the new coronavirus inside one? Tornado-prone states including Alabama and Kansas are recommending that people go into shelters if dangerous weather is approaching. Hundreds of people filled shelters in the Tennessee Valley during a weather threat last month. But some say they'd rather take their chances with a twister than COVID-19. The dilemma could get worse if the virus is still a threat when hurricane season starts June 1.