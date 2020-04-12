Kilgore holds ‘drive-through’ Easter egg giveaway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Easter eggs were on hand Saturday as an annual April visitor was there to give them out to East Texas kids.
In Kilgore, there was a “drive-through” Easter egg giveaway in front of the Charlies Snoballs business.
A Mister E Bunnie was there to dish the plastic eggs out, which contained various candies and goodies.
The event was held in observance of safety protocols concerning the COVID-19 virus, so organizers could make sure kids didn’t miss out on the Easter tradition.
