Family displaced after lightning causes house fire in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY Texas (News Release) - At approximately 6:25 .a.m. on April 12, 2020, multiple units from Smith County Emergency Services District #2 and the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the 11100 block of Meadows Drive in the Flint area on a report of fire visible from a single-family, brick structure. Flint-Gresham, Noonday, Bullard, and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to the scene along with a battalion chief with ESD #2. They were able to get the fire under control at approximately 7:12 AM. Three occupants were at home at the time of the fire and have been displaced, along with two other minors who were not home at the time the fire broke out.