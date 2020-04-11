Tyler barricade situation ends peacefully after 7 hours

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After more than 7 hours, Tyler police say a barricade situation at a home involving a woman and a 4-year-old child has ended peacefully after law enforcement convinced the woman to surrender.
Authorities responded to the 500 block of South Parkdale drive after a call for a welfare concern shortly after 1 a.m.
Assistant Police Chief Rusty Jacks with the Tyler Police Department says they were told an armed woman was inside a house when officers arrived at the scene.
Crisis negotiators surrounded the home as they tried to convince the woman to come out.
After negotiating several hours, police say the child was safely removed from the residence without incident.
Officials say the woman is being transported to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation.
At this time there are no reports of any injuries during the incident and police say no gunshots were fired.
Right now, the cause of the barricade situation remains under investigation
