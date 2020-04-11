Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for East Texas until 12 PM Easter Sunday. Showers isolated thunderstorms will continue to be possible throughout the remainder of the evening and overnight hours in East Texas as a warm front slowly pushes north through our area. Any storms that do develop south of this warm front tonight will have a greater chance of developing large hail and damaging gusty winds, with a low end tornado threat. A second round of strong to severe storms will develop in Central Texas very early tomorrow morning before pushing into East Texas around 5-6 AM. This second round of storms will carry a greater severe threat due to the possibility of damaging wind gusts up to 60-70+ mph, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. This line of storms will move east-northeast through areas mainly south of I-20 until the later morning hours, before potentially pushing north of Interstate 20 on it’s path toward Arkansas and Louisiana. Most of the strong to severe storms look to be out of East Texas by around 10-11 AM. In addition to the threat of severe weather, very heavy rain will be likely as well and isolated flooding will be possible in poor drainage areas. A strong cold front arrives late Sunday/early Monday and will keep skies clear throughout the majority of Monday as well as bring some cool and breezy northerly winds. Expect the first half of next week to start in the upper 30s and lower 40s in the morning before warming into the lower to middle 60s with a fair mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures warm back into the middle 70s by next Friday with a few showers possible in the late afternoon and evening.