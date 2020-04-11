Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A leader in the Civil Rights movement in north Louisiana, who put his life on the line in the fight for racial equality, has died after possibly being exposed to the coronavirus. Dr. Harry Blake, pastor emeritus at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church in Shreveport, died Wednesday. He was 85. The Times reports Blake’s daughter, Monica Blake Mickle, wrote on Facebook that her father was ill after being exposed to the virus but had been improving. She said test results on whether he actually had COVID-19 have not been confirmed. Gov. John Bel Edwards offered condolences on Thursday to Blake’s family during his daily press conference regarding the impact of the virus on the state.