First Alert Weather Day declared for Deep East Texas Saturday through Sunday

The biggest threats we are monitoring are the potential for large (1 inch or larger), damaging winds (60+ mph), and isolated tornadoes. Timing and location-wise, the stronger storms expected tonight look to remain along and north of I-20. A second round will move in between about 4 and 6 a.m. on Sunday morning and will move across all of East Texas from west to east. The strongest storms on Sunday morning are expected mainly in Deep East Texas, but places near the Louisiana border will have the potential for significant weather as well. Clearing skies are expected by the afternoon and Sunday.