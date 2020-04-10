WEBXTRA: Tyler Outlaw Corvette Club holds birthday parade for member

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Roderick “Hot Rod” Mannix’s family members and fellow Tyler Outlaw Corvette Club members held a birthday parade in his honor on Friday.
The participants in the parade obeyed the social distancing guidelines as they drove past Mannix’s house in the Willington subdivision in Tyler and waved or shouted, “Happy Birthday!”
One of Mannix’s friends explained that she organized the parade because, in addition to being the club’s treasurer, Mannix has been delivering food for the East Texas Food Bank for 25 years. She said he sacrifices for the community every day and added the birthday parade was a way to give back to him.
Mannix’s friend said that this is the first club event they have held since the COVID-19 crisis started and that it was good to see everyone’s faces.
