VIDEO: Parents of children at Quitman church record them saying, ‘Jesus is risen’

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - With the ban on large gatherings of people still in effect, East Texas churches have had to come up with creative and unique ways to spread the Gospel.
Faith Baptist Church in Quitman asked its members to record Easter greetings from their children. In the adorable video, kids say, “Happy Easter! He is risen!”
Then the videos were compiled into a longer video and uploaded it to YouTube.
Mike Midkiff, the pastor of Faith Baptist Church, said the church is only five years old, and its members have converted a former shopping center into a church. He added Easter 2019 was their first Sunday in their new place of worship, and they had 279 people in attendance. This year, they will have a total of six people at the church to do the Facebook Live service.
“As we are seeing, so many are being exposed to the Gospel who would never walk into a church,” Midkiff said. “Social media does have a positive side.”
Midkiff said he plans to use the video of the children’s Easter greetings for their Easter Sunday Facebook Live service, which will be at 11 a.m.
“We are really experiencing that the church is not a building,” Midkiff said. "It’s the believers called to share the good news about the empty tomb and eternal life that only Christ can give.
